Sante Partners acquires PMI comparison site

Assets of Healthplan.co.uk acquired

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Sante Partners acquires PMI comparison site

Sante Partners, part of the Santé Group, has announced the acquisition of the assets of comparison website Healthplan.co.uk out of receivership, for an undisclosed sum.

The site offered a comparison service for private medical insurance (PMI) plans and currently lists insurers such as Bupa, AXA, Aviva, Vitality, The Exeter and WPA amongst its offering.

Sante Partners, which operates a network for health insurance brokers and appointed representatives, stated the firm operating Healthplan.co.uk entered administration in June last year, following financial difficulties.

Prior to this, the website generates over 3,000 consumer and SME enquiries per month after being established in 2020, the network operator stated.

Sante Partners' managing director, Adam Sherring, said the acquisition will enable the firm to accelerate its growth plans and provider its network of PMI brokers with a "rich pipeline" of work.

"From the outset, our business has been focussed on providing a unique "brokerage in a box" proposition which takes care of everything from access to new products, compliance to business and marketing support, and delivering a mentoring service," Sherring said.

"The addition of the Healthplan website enhances our service offering by putting us in a strong position to generate additional sales for our network."

Santé Group chief executive, Paul Nugent, added that the growth of Sante Partners has "exceeded our initial expectations" and the acquisition will add a "significant income stream to both the Group and its broker network.

"It's a perfect fit for us, and we'll continue to look for other opportunities such as this to build the Group so we can provide a 360 service offering," Nugent commented.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

ASA upholds complaints against DeadHappy's Shipman advert

Role of life insurance trusts under scrutiny over pay out risk

More on PMI

Simplyhealth taps Tina Kennedy as first consumer product director
PMI

Simplyhealth taps Tina Kennedy as first consumer product director

Responsible for profit and loss

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 February 2023 • 1 min read
National Friendly's MyPMI addded to Rapid Quote Portal
PMI

National Friendly's MyPMI addded to Rapid Quote Portal

Offers four levels of cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 January 2023 • 1 min read
Simplyhealth rolls out rapid scanning service pilot
PMI

Simplyhealth rolls out rapid scanning service pilot

In partnership with Scan.com

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read