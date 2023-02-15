Sante Partners acquires PMI comparison site

The site offered a comparison service for private medical insurance (PMI) plans and currently lists insurers such as Bupa, AXA, Aviva, Vitality, The Exeter and WPA amongst its offering.

Sante Partners, which operates a network for health insurance brokers and appointed representatives, stated the firm operating Healthplan.co.uk entered administration in June last year, following financial difficulties.

Prior to this, the website generates over 3,000 consumer and SME enquiries per month after being established in 2020, the network operator stated.

Sante Partners' managing director, Adam Sherring, said the acquisition will enable the firm to accelerate its growth plans and provider its network of PMI brokers with a "rich pipeline" of work.

"From the outset, our business has been focussed on providing a unique "brokerage in a box" proposition which takes care of everything from access to new products, compliance to business and marketing support, and delivering a mentoring service," Sherring said.

"The addition of the Healthplan website enhances our service offering by putting us in a strong position to generate additional sales for our network."

Santé Group chief executive, Paul Nugent, added that the growth of Sante Partners has "exceeded our initial expectations" and the acquisition will add a "significant income stream to both the Group and its broker network.

"It's a perfect fit for us, and we'll continue to look for other opportunities such as this to build the Group so we can provide a 360 service offering," Nugent commented.