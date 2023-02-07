IPTF confirms third year of Income Protection Awareness Week

To run 18-22 September

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has confirmed it will run its Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) for a third year between 18-22 September.

As in its previous iterations, IPAW 2023 will focus on promoting awareness of the need for income protection, with the ultimate goal of "uniting the industry" to grow the market and improve adviser conversations with clients.

The 2023 version will again be hosted online with free-to-view daily broadcasts over the course of the week, although the IPTF has stated it will bring "fresh ideas" to the event.

Last year's IPAW drew over 5,000 registrations from the adviser community, despite being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jo Miller, co-chair at IPTF, commented "We were delighted with the numbers we saw attending IPAW 2022 and will continue to focus on producing relevant and useful content for advisers with any level of experience to use to inform client conversations.

"It's encouraging to see IP sales heading in the right direction but there is still a long way to go to achieve parity with other protection products, and further still to go to meet customer need. We're grateful to all those across the industry who have worked with us so far to help make this initiative an essential part of any advisers' calendar and look forward to further collaborations this year."

Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement at Zurich, added: "IPAW is a fantastic example of the industry collaborating to grow the market and cover more people, with input and engagement from right across the sector - top tips and technical insight all given freely by people who know and care."

You can read our coverage of previous IPAW events here.

