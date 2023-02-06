Simplyhealth taps Tina Kennedy as first consumer product director

Responsible for profit and loss

Simplyhealth has appointed Tina Kennedy to the newly created role of product director for its consumer businesses.

Kennedy will be responsible for the profit and loss of the consumer business, reporting to Katie Wadey, chief product and commercial officer of the health solutions provider.

Joining from Aareon, a software supplier for social housing providers where she was director of product strategy, Kennedy was previously a commercial director at Experian and head of digital transformation at Vodafone.

Simplyhealth said Kennedy brings experience across data driven digital transformation, sales and marketing, and profit and loss management, with her career starting out in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Kennedy commented: "With the demand for healthcare services outstripping NHS capacity, we are seeing a real shift in attitudes towards private provision. Simplyhealth is ideally placed to help people with affordable and accessible outpatient care such as dentistry, ophthalmology, dermatology, and physiotherapy."

Wadey added that Kennedy's appointment completes the recruitment phase for Simplyhealth's product directors, amid plans for the company to become a "product-led healthcare solutions provider".

Last month, Simplyhealth appointed Annie Coleridge as product director for corporate business, and Quentin James as the first product director in its Denplan business.

"I'm confident we now have the right team of product leaders to drive the business forward and develop much needed solutions to help more people access the everyday healthcare services they are increasingly struggling to get from the over stretched NHS," Wadey said.

