National Friendly's MyPMI addded to Rapid Quote Portal

Mutual insurer National Friendly has announced the release of its health insurance proposition, MyPMI, on the Rapid Quote Portal.

The Rapid Quote Portal is a PMI and protection insurance sourcing portal for brokers in the UK, offering a price comparison portal and customised fact find. It provides access to ‘whole of market' quotes for brokers in medical insurance, providing brokers with a direct lead to insurer's' API's.

MyPMI was launched in October last year, offering four different levels of cover to meet a range of clients' budgets. The product provides diagnosis only, in-patient only, limited outpatient (with in and day patient) and comprehensive cover.

National Friendly said the product further strengthens its return to the market and is making the provider a "trusted and household name within the broker arena".

Oliver Jones, sales and distribution director at National Friendly, commented: "We have been on the Rapid Quote Portal for some time now and we have seen excellent results with broker engagement, we anticipate even greater results with the release of this new product being available to a growing broker base."

"At a time which brings more of a need for private medical insurance than ever, despite a large percentage increase in sales across the market, many brokers have reported that the cost of living crisis has impacted a section of the general public's ability to take out medical insurance," Steve Warden, director of Rapid Quote, said.

"We commend National Friendly's approach to providing access to a policy that's affordable to more people during these times," he added.

Yesterday (30 January), National Friendly also announced it has become one of the latest additions to the Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (amii), alongside fellow mutual insurer Health Shield.

 

