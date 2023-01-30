Simplyhealth rolls out rapid scanning service pilot

The provider is partnering with Scan.com, a UK network of private medical imaging services with over 150 scanning centres.

Simplyhealth customers will be able to search for MRI, CT, x-ray, and ultrasound scans near them and book online, without requiring a GP or consultant referral.

All bookings include pre-and-post-scan clinician consultations, as well as scans carried out by radiographers, and radiologists' reports delivered in a "patient-friendly interactive format", Simplyhealth stated.

Initially available in London, Birmingham and Manchester, Simplyhealth intends to extend the service nationwide from February.

Lizzie Tuckey, chief commercial officer at Scan.com, said that by partnering with Simplyhealth, it hopes to "improve access to imaging for their customers, speeding up referrals and providing better patient outcomes".

On average, customers will have to wait for five days to get a scan, and those with diagnostic cover within their Simplyhealth plan will be able to claim back the costs, subject to policy limits.

The move signals the first in a series of products under development as Simplyhealth transforms from a healthcare insurer to a broader healthcare solutions provider.

Katie Wadey, chief product and commercial officer, commented: "Our purpose is to improve access to healthcare for everyone in the UK - not just those who can afford to go privately. We agree with Rod Stewart, it's scandalous that so many people are waiting months for scans while there is unused capacity in the private sector.

"We wanted to do something to help our customers get seen and get diagnosed quickly and our partnership with Scan.com will give more people simple access to the cheapest prices available."