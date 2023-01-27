SCOR taps Swiss Re's Thierry Léger as chief executive

Léger joins from Swiss Re where he was group chief underwriting officer, stepping down from the insurance provider with immediate effect.

The appointment comes as Laurent Rousseau resigns from his position as SCOR chief executive and from the board to "pursue other professional opportunities".

In his new role, Léger will be responsible for drawing up a new strategic plan for the French reinsurer, and will outline the orientations and main themes of this plan at the 2023 general meeting.

Denis Kessler, chair of SCOR, said Léger has all the skills required to lead the group and forge a new strategic vision for the company, while pursuing an underwriting policy based on technical profitability.

"By giving high priority to capital allocation and returns, and by practicing very strict risk management, Thierry Léger will restore the group's profitability and maintain its high level of solvency, to the benefit of all stakeholders: clients, shareholders and employees. SCOR is embarking on a new chapter in its history," he commented.

Léger added: "The reinsurance sector offers many opportunities, both on the liability side with the increased demand for cover and the improvement of terms and conditions, and on the asset side with the rise in interest rates. I am convinced that SCOR is well-placed to take full advantage of this favourable environment."

Meanwhile, Swiss Re group chief executive Christian Mumenthaler will take over Léger's responsibilities as group chief underwriting officer on an interim basis.

Mumenthaler said: "Over the past 25 years with Swiss Re, Thierry made great contributions to many parts of our business, from Reinsurance to former Life Capital Business Unit, to Group Underwriting.

"Since his appointment as group chief underwriting officer in 2020, he has successfully evolved our underwriting capabilities through utilising cutting-edge research, access to more and better data and analytics."