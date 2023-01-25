Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers

Last July, the Committee published a report outlining the impact the menopause has on the UK economy and women in the workplace.

Published yesterday (24 January), the Government reject several proposals put forward by the Committee, including making menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act, producing model menopause policies for employers and a pilot Menopause Leave' scheme.

The response stated the Government did not view the model menopause policy or Menopause Leave pilot as "necessary" and "counterproductive."

It stated that the government's policy aim was to "support menopausal women to remain in the workplace, and to ensure employers are well-equipped to support their workforce during the menopause."

"For this reason, we are focusing our efforts on disseminating best practice and encouraging employers to implement workplace menopause policies and other forms of support such as flexible working, which can play a vital role in supporting people to remain in work. We are concerned that specific menopause leave may be counterproductive to achieving this goal."

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, said the Government's "belated" response was a "missed opportunity to protect vast numbers of talented and experienced women from leaving the workforce."

"For too long women have faced stigma, shame and dismissive attitudes when it comes to menopause," Nokes commented.

"The evidence to our inquiry was crystal clear that urgent action was needed across healthcare and work settings to properly address women's needs, yet Government progress has been glacial and its response complacent.

"Its refusal to even consult on reforming equalities law doesn't make sense and we urge it to look again."

Professor Sneh Khemka, chief executive of SimplyHealth, also labelled the Government's response as a "missed opportunity," highlighting research that details the impact the menopause has on both women in the workplace and employers.

"While the government has said it was focused on encouraging employers to implement workplace menopause policies, together with the CIPD, we identified that women's health issues clearly lag behind other wellbeing concerns in the workplace," he said.

"In the Health and Wellbeing at Work Report, we identified over two thirds (69%) of organisations provide little or no menopause provision, 88% of organisations provide little or no menstrual health provision and 81% provide little or no fertility treatment provision, nearly three quarters (74%) provide little or no pregnancy loss provision."

Meanwhile, healthcare platform Peppy stated that while it welcomed the attention the Committee was drawing to the menopause in the workplace, it did not believe the Menopause Leave proposal "just isn't the answer here."

Kathy Abernethy, chief nursing officer and director of menopause Services at Peppy, commented: "While it's true many individuals do take time off work due to menopausal symptoms, what colleagues really need is easy access to information and appropriate treatment to effectively manage those symptoms.

"Many workplaces can and do offer great support, which is very important, but access to treatment - whether that is HRT, lifestyle changes, nutritional support or therapy approaches (or often all of these) - is essential, and workplaces who support their people to make informed decisions around treatment choices, may find that absence is far less common."