Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers

Labelled “counterproductive”

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers

Government ministers have rejected a proposal from the Women and Equalities Committee to pilot a scheme introducing ‘Menopause Leave’ policies in the workplace.

Last July, the Committee published a report outlining the impact the menopause has on the UK economy and women in the workplace.

Published yesterday (24 January), the Government reject several proposals put forward by the Committee, including making menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act, producing model menopause policies for employers and a pilot Menopause Leave' scheme.

The response stated the Government did not view the model menopause policy or Menopause Leave pilot as "necessary" and "counterproductive."

It stated that the government's policy aim was to "support menopausal women to remain in the workplace, and to ensure employers are well-equipped to support their workforce during the menopause."

"For this reason, we are focusing our efforts on disseminating best practice and encouraging employers to implement workplace menopause policies and other forms of support such as flexible working, which can play a vital role in supporting people to remain in work. We are concerned that specific menopause leave may be counterproductive to achieving this goal."

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes MP, said the Government's "belated" response was a "missed opportunity to protect vast numbers of talented and experienced women from leaving the workforce."

"For too long women have faced stigma, shame and dismissive attitudes when it comes to menopause," Nokes commented.

"The evidence to our inquiry was crystal clear that urgent action was needed across healthcare and work settings to properly address women's needs, yet Government progress has been glacial and its response complacent.

"Its refusal to even consult on reforming equalities law doesn't make sense and we urge it to look again."

Professor Sneh Khemka, chief executive of SimplyHealth, also labelled the Government's response as a "missed opportunity," highlighting research that details the impact the menopause has on both women in the workplace and employers.

"While the government has said it was focused on encouraging employers to implement workplace menopause policies, together with the CIPD, we identified that women's health issues clearly lag behind other wellbeing concerns in the workplace," he said.

"In the Health and Wellbeing at Work Report, we identified over two thirds (69%) of organisations provide little or no menopause provision, 88% of organisations provide little or no menstrual health provision and 81% provide little or no fertility treatment provision, nearly three quarters (74%) provide little or no pregnancy loss provision."

Meanwhile, healthcare platform Peppy stated that while it welcomed the attention the Committee was drawing to the menopause in the workplace, it did not believe the Menopause Leave proposal "just isn't the answer here."

Kathy Abernethy, chief nursing officer and director of menopause Services at Peppy, commented: "While it's true many individuals do take time off work due to menopausal symptoms, what colleagues really need is easy access to information and appropriate treatment to effectively manage those symptoms. 

"Many workplaces can and do offer great support, which is very important, but access to treatment - whether that is HRT, lifestyle changes, nutritional support or therapy approaches (or often all of these) - is essential, and workplaces who support their people to make informed decisions around treatment choices, may find that absence is far less common."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Candid acquires insurtech Anorak

DeadHappy draws adviser ire over Harold Shipman advert [Updated]

More on Employee Benefits

Pensions make post-Covid comeback as most valued employee benefit
Employee Benefits

Pensions make post-Covid comeback as most valued employee benefit

Overtaking flexible working

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 January 2023 • 2 min read
Bupa unveils MyHealthcare package for frontline employees
Employee Benefits

Bupa unveils MyHealthcare package for frontline employees

First phase of a global wellbeing programme

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read
Maxis names David Schupak as director of global relationship management
Employee Benefits

Maxis names David Schupak as director of global relationship management

Overseeing the inbound business development strategy

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read