Nuffield Health appoints chief strategy and development officer

Nuffield Health has announced the appointment of Wouter Van den Brande as chief strategy and development officer.

Brande has held several senior positions in commercial, quality and operations across Nuffield Health. In the new role, he will take on a portfolio with responsibility for strategy, data and insights and corporate development.

The healthcare charity and provider also added James Murray to the executive team as chief commercial officer. Having joined as charity trading and sales director in 2020, Murray will now lead propositions, trading and sales across Nuffield Health's services.

Steve Gray, chief executive, said 2023 will be an important year for Nuffield Health as the charity drives forward with its "ambitious plans to help build a healthier nation".

"Wouter and James will play an important role in developing and enhancing the charity's offering, driving forward our ambition to reach more people, including those living in disadvantaged communities," Gray commented.

Murray said: "We have a huge ambition to grow the reach of the charity whilst making sure we offer health and wellbeing solutions for people from across society.

"Nuffield Health has a key role to play in making the nation healthier and I'm delighted to lead an expert team in making sure this happens."

 

