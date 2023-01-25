BIBA's 2023 Manifesto zeroes in on the cost of regulation

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has launched its 2023 manifesto which includes recommendations to ease the cost of regulation for insurance brokers.

Within the manifesto, launched yesterday (24 January), BIBA called for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to reduce both the "disproportionate burden of regulation" and authorisations backlog.

Research by the association showed direct regulatory costs for brokers have jumped 40% from 2019, and overall direct and indirect costs are equal to 8.1% of insurance mediation fees and commissions.

The triennial research, run by London Economics, revealed that most survey respondents reported that direct and indirect regulatory costs jumped by over 25% since 2016.

The association also highlighted the "problematic and resource-intensive task" of Fair Value Assessments (FVAs), with 85% of survey respondents stating FVA's were "not proportional at all."

Despite stating it "understands the reasons" behind the FCA's roll out of FVAs, BIBA has called for the assessments to be applicable for non-advised sales only in order to recognise suitability tests already carried out during the financial advice process.

Steve White, BIBA chief executive, said: "Insurance brokers are experiencing significant financial pressures in a similar way to many businesses across the UK, including much higher energy costs along with high levels of small business rates or corporation tax.

"In addition, the cost of regulation for insurance brokers is at an all-time high and we will be taking our manifesto calls for action to the FCA and government."

Furthermore, BIBA welcomed the government's ‘Edinburgh reforms' which aim to "ensure the sector benefits from dynamic, and proportionate regulation".

The association is also calling for the FCA to introduce a "fairer structure" around FSCS funding and welcomed the FCA's forthcoming review of the funding class thresholds.

White added: "Working with independent economics consultancy Oxera, we have proposed simple modifications to the funding model that would resolve the current imbalance in the fee charging structure."

