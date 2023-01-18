PAM Group acquires mobile health screening provider

Occupational health and wellbeing provider PAM Group has announced the acquisition of mobile health screening service provider, MedProtect.
MedProtect, based in Warrington and founded in 2003, offers occupational health services to employers in a range of markets, with a "strong presence" in the automotive sector where employees are routinely exposed to hazardous substances such as fume, dust or chemicals, or are operating in noisy environments. Its services include mobile testing for lung function, dermatitis, hearing and Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS), with operations overseen by an occupational nurse and physician, who make referrals and recommendations for further action where necessary. Under the terms of the acq...
