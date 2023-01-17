NHS waiting times driving support service referrals

New data from the support provider shows referrals for cancer and musculoskeletal issues rose 18% and 19% respectively throughout 2022 compared to the previous year.

Noting a 25% shortfall in the number of cancer patients that are receiving treatment within a two-month period, RedArc stated that the rise in referrals was due to twin factors of an increase in cases and the impact of longer waiting lists.

It also highlighted treatment average waiting times of five months for eating disorders and some cases of two-year waiting times for knee or hip replacement surgeries.

Mental health issues were another common source of referrals to the service last year, although RedArc detailed a 19% decline in mental health cases being referred last year - attributed to the normalisation of referrals following "the significant rise during the pandemic, rather a decrease in real terms."

Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc, commented: "The wait before a diagnosis, operation, or treatment plan can be really taxing for people and their families with life as normal on hold and the overriding concern that the delays will exacerbate their illness.

"The dedicated support of a nurse can be of real benefit at this time both from a clinical and emotional point of view and the support may also help people to remain at work, and crucially remain earning, which is good for their mental and financial health.

"Crucially, everyone needs to understand that health and wellbeing support is there for the before, during, and after, and while we all hope that waiting times are reduced soon, we're glad to have been there for those who needed us in 2022."