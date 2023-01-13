Maxis names David Schupak as director of global relationship management

Schupak previously led the Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (WEMEA) business development teams for Maxis, the international employee benefits joint venture between MetLife and AXA.

In his new role, Schupak will oversee Maxis' inbound business development strategy, focusing on opportunities for network members to win and retain business with multinationals that have a Maxis global programme.

He will also manage relationships with both global and regional brokers and intermediaries, working with Leena Johns, head of Health and Wellness, to develop the global health and wellness business development strategy of the venture.

Schupak will continue reporting to Paul Lewis, Maxis chief business development officer.

Lewis commented: "Our WEMEA team has gone from strength to strength under David's leadership and I want to thank him for all his work in taking the team to such heights. I'm confident that David's industry knowledge and excellent relationship building skills mean he's going to be a great success in his new role and that we'll see some really positive results."

Schupak has over 25 years' experience working in the global employee benefits industry, having begun his career with AIG in 1998, and joined Maxis in 2010.

He commented: "I'm very much looking forward to building on already strong relationships with our network, intermediaries and wellness partners."

"Developing and maintaining these relationships is an extremely rewarding part of the job and I'm excited to continue working with the amazing people I've known for more than a decade, while building new partnerships with those I've not had the chance to work with yet."