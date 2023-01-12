Burnout displayed in 98% of Gen Z workers

Research by the healthcare provider found a 31% increase in mental health claims by workers in 2022.

The cost of living crisis is cited as one of the main stressors amongst those surveyed, with over one third (36%) reporting the rising the ongoing economic crisis as the leading cause of their stress.

Over 3,000 professionals and mobile workers globally took part in the survey, which reported that while 40% of employees are now looking for mental health support from their employer, only 24% provide it.

Cigna stated the finding highlights how financial worries are affecting the health of people across the nation in ways employers may not be aware of.

Anne Lepetit, medical director at Cigna International, said burnout can be difficult to detect and people react to it in different ways, so team leaders and managers "need to be coached to listen to employees and to recognise the warning signs".

"Burnout is a very real issue for everyone, particularly in the workplace. People often went into autopilot ‘survival mode' during the pandemic and muddled through. Now, almost three years later the mental exhaustion linked to the pandemic is causing people to quite literally crash and burn," Lepetit commented.

The report also found that many people misunderstand what they are experiencing and how their health is being affected.

"Burnout is the feeling of being overwhelmed, it's not a disease and it remains classed as a syndrome, but if left untreated it can lead to other serious mental health conditions, and physical problems including heart disease and high blood pressure," Lepetit added.