Healix Health Services acquires specialist consultancy

Provides support for trust governance

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare trust provider, Healix Health Services, has announced the acquisition of independent consultancy, Halycon Trustees, for an undisclosed sum.

Healix stated the acquisition will allow it to "benefit from Halcyon's extensive experience in trust governance and best practice" in supporting the provider's client base expansion. Halycon offers professional support services dedicated to the "needs, issues and risks" of operating  a healthcare trust, comprising advice, support and training to employers, trustees, trust administrators, insurers and independent advisers within the sector. Ian Talbot, chief executive of Healix Health Services commented: "Halcyon Trustees has been instrumental in highlighting the importance of trust go...

