Dr Tarun Gupta appointed L&G chief medical officer

Professor Robert Rubens to step down

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read

Legal & General Group Protection has announced the promotion of Dr Tarun Gupta to chief medical officer, taking over from Professor Robert Rubens who steps down after 30 years in the role.

Gupta joined Legal & General in September 2020 as medical officer for its UK protection business, having previously operated as both as GP and occupational physician, and in investment banking with institutions including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. In the new role, Gupta will be responsible for supporting and advising on Legal & General Retail's wider protection proposition, including underwriting, claims management and client relationships. He replaces Rubens, who has held the position of chief medical officer with L&G for more than 30 years. Rubens will step down from the role ...

