Nuffield Health to provide rehab support for Shepherd's Friendly

As Rehabilitation Support services provider, Nuffield will offer society policyholders free access at point of claim to physiotherapy and mental well-being support. A Virtual GP service, an emotional well-being platform and discounted gym membership from Nuffield are already offered to Shepherd's Friendly income protection policyholders through the Enhanced Benefits package. The extended support now includes services for emotional wellbeing, such as a 30-day gym pass at the end of treatment and access to a network of mental health practitioners and psychiatrists, and for physiotherapy...