Unmarried couples at risk of missing life insurance pay outs

Scottish Widows research shows

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read

Around one in two unmarried couples are at risk of losing out on life insurance policy pay outs as they have not made the proper beneficiary arrangements, according to new research from Scottish Widows.

The insurer surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found just over half (52%) of unmarried respondents were aware of their partner having life cover. Of these, 43% said their partner had made no plans to ensure they are legally entitled to their life insurance pay-out. Of those that were aware of their partner having life cover, around one quarter (27%) said they did not know the valuation of the policy. Meanwhile, around one third (34%) of respondents stated they rarely discuss long-term financial planning with their partner as it is deemed "unnecessary, awkward, or simply too difficult," incr...

