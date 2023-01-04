Unmarried couples at risk of missing life insurance pay outs

The insurer surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found just over half (52%) of unmarried respondents were aware of their partner having life cover. Of these, 43% said their partner had made no plans to ensure they are legally entitled to their life insurance pay-out. Of those that were aware of their partner having life cover, around one quarter (27%) said they did not know the valuation of the policy. Meanwhile, around one third (34%) of respondents stated they rarely discuss long-term financial planning with their partner as it is deemed "unnecessary, awkward, or simply too difficult," incr...