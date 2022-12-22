iPipeline reports fall in protection sales in 'challenging climate'

Sales via the adviser portal have fallen 2.7% so far in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2021.

Paul Yates, strategy director at iPipeline, said the figures represent the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on households and trouble in the mortgage market.

He said: "We are clearly in a challenging economic climate as the cost-of-living crisis is biting consumers.

"Meanwhile the mortgage market has shown signs of an early shutdown following a frenetic Q3 on the back of rate rises and reducing volume of new mortgages."

Yates said he expected "obstacles" in the mortgage and investment markets to remain in 2023, and added advisers will need to adapt.

He said: "Next year the key for many advisers will depend on the success of a pivot in their focus for advice models towards protection.

"The challenge for our industry is delivering the efficient, friction-free process required to make the most of the large protection opportunity."