iPipeline reports fall in protection sales in 'challenging climate'

Cost-of-living crisis has impact

clock • 1 min read
iPipeline reports fall in protection sales in 'challenging climate'

iPipeline has reported a dip in sales across all protection products during October and November, blaming “a challenging economic climate”.

Sales via the adviser portal have fallen 2.7% so far in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period in 2021.

Paul Yates, strategy director at iPipeline, said the figures represent the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on households and trouble in the mortgage market.

He said: "We are clearly in a challenging economic climate as the cost-of-living crisis is biting consumers.

"Meanwhile the mortgage market has shown signs of an early shutdown following a frenetic Q3 on the back of rate rises and reducing volume of new mortgages."

Yates said he expected "obstacles" in the mortgage and investment markets to remain in 2023, and added advisers will need to adapt.

He said: "Next year the key for many advisers will depend on the success of a pivot in their focus for advice models towards protection.

"The challenge for our industry is delivering the efficient, friction-free process required to make the most of the large protection opportunity."

 

Topics

More on Adviser / Broking

Sarah Lord hits back at 'disingenuous' CII after PFS board takeover
Adviser / Broking

Sarah Lord hits back at 'disingenuous' CII after PFS board takeover

Past presidents accuse CII of ‘deeply cynical move’

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 21 December 2022 • 3 min read
The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 December 2022 • 1 min read
Benenden Health becomes latest AMII member
Adviser / Broking

Benenden Health becomes latest AMII member

Expansion into intermediary space

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 December 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 December 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Amy Fallis

“When I first joined the protection industry, I just felt completely foundation-less”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 December 2022 • 6 min read
Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value
Service

Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value

"Customers can still be unsure of what support is available and relevant to them"

Christine Husbands
clock 15 December 2022 • 5 min read