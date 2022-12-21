'PFS governance failures' prompt CII board takeover

The CII said it had been working with the PFS board for "many months" in a bid to resolve complex and historic issues. However, it added mediation between the two boards had failed and it would initially equalise the PFS board with the appointment of three CII directors, effective immediately, and planned to add another to form a majority.

The PFS board is currently made up of five PFS member directors and two CII directors. Today (21 December), the CII said it would appointment of three further institute directors, who together will equalise the PFS board.

It said in a letter to members, CII chief executive (CEO) Alan Vallance said: "This is not an outcome the CII group board wanted or pursued.

"The CII team worked hard for many months, initiating independent mediation, and responding to the PFS board's requests diligently and professionally. Therefore, it is deeply disappointing that mediation has failed and significant governance failures have arisen, which leave the CII group board with no alternative but to take this action at this juncture and resolve matters without further delay."

It added: "The CII group board is fully committed to achieving a fair, true and clear resolution that genuinely benefits all of our PFS and CII members."

The new PFS board institute directors are:

Sarah Howe, former CEO of Harpenden Building Society, former independent chair of the consumer panel at Openwork

Neil Watts, former board member of the Office of the Qualifications and Examinations Regulator

Azlina Bulmer, former director of international at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), current associate non-executive director at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust and existing CII membership and engagement director.

Vance added: "I want to reassure you that the newly composed board will continue to be mandated to focus entirely on protecting and serving PFS interests. The CII team will work with the new PFS board to embed best practice and establish the long-term governance arrangements that will ensure you receive all the services and support you deserve without any further delay."

He added that in accordance with the PFS' articles of association, after a 30-day consultation period has elapsed, the CII group board intends to form a majority by appointing a further CII director to the PFS board, which "will ensure good governance prevails".

In September, the bodies said they had reached an agreement in principle over a range of matters they disagreed about after "full, detailed and constructive discussions". However, that agreement appears to have been premature.

The bodies have been in dispute for many months following initial moves to de-register the PFS by the CII, under its former CEO Sian Fisher, in 2021. The CII also initially decided the PFS did not need a CEO but altered its plans and began recruiting for a replacement one year after its dissolved the role.

It followed the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards in April 2021, after eight years in the job. It had also been in the process of running a consultation on the body's future called 'Shaping the Future Together'.

This article first appeared on our sister site Professional Adviser.