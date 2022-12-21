Two thirds of protection advisers report cost-of-living hit to business

The research by NMG Consulting found only 35% of mortgage advisers and financial advisers active in the protection space had seen no significant impact on their day-to-day business in the last six months.

Mortgage advisers are suffering the most, with 46% reporting a decrease in new insurance policies sold since June.

A drop in new policies was also the biggest reported change overall, by 41% of all the advisers surveyed.

Increases in the cost of cover (17%), an increase in policy lapses (17%) and a lower number of benefits sold per policy (16%) were the next most significant hits to advisers' businesses.

Rising living costs for consumers, with inflation at a near 40-year high, alongside Bank of England interest rate rises over the last few months, is beginning to impact the protection market.

More than half (54%) of advisers describe the level of impact as ‘moderate to high'.

This increases to 61% for mortgage advisers, and even 45% of financial advisers, who are likely dealing with higher income households.

Charles Lake, partner at NMG, said as households face unprecedented demands on their income, protection insurances are at risk.

He said: "The importance of cover is very often not well understood and de-prioritised."

To counter the likely growing protection gap, insurers can look to support advisers facing difficult conversations with clients, he added.

"Whether this is through offering product flexibility and lapsation support such as payment holidays, providing more affordable cover, or boosting value-added support services."

Cost of living impact on advisers' protection business

Decrease in new policies - 41%

Increase in cost of cover - 17%

Increase in policy lapses - 17%

Lower number of benefits sold per policy - 16%

Lower average coverage - 13%

Increase in enquiries to lover cost of existing cover - 13%

Increase in cost of new business - 8%

Increase in enquiries for payment deferrals / breaks - 5%

Other - 2%

No significant impact - 35%

Source: NMG Consulting, sample size of 255 financial advisers writing protection. This includes financial advisers and mortgage advisers.