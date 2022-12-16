FOS freezes levy and case fees as firms face cost pressures

Compulsory jurisdiction levy frozen at £106m

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has unveiled changes to its funding model for the next financial year, saying its levy and case fees would remain frozen at current levels as firms face continued cost pressures.

Its 2023/24 plan and budget consultation, released today (16 December), said while the body needed to overhaul its funding model to eliminate its ongoing deficit it also recognised the pressures faced by business owners and would freeze both its levy and case fees (£750) at current levels.

Its compulsory jurisdiction (CJ) bill is set to remain at £106m, the consultation said.

Chief executive and chief ombudsman Abby Thomas (pictured) said: "This will be achieved through offsetting inflationary pressures with cost and efficiency savings."

She explained the body's total income was projected to reduce from £252m to £240m while resolving a similar volume of cases as this financial year.

"We also propose that our cost base, excluding restructuring costs, will be lower than our previous forecast (projected at £231m in 2023/24, compared to £238m forecast in 2022/23) resulting in a cost per case of £1,176.

"We know we need to reduce our unit costs further, and we have set out an overview of how we will achieve this in our Action Plan, published in December 2021."

She added that the plan included various initiatives designed to improve customer service and business satisfaction while also "driving more efficiency and value for money in our operations, reducing our overall cost base and cost per case".

The consultation said the impact of the proposals would likely result in a total projected income of £240m - compared to this year's forecasted income of £252m.

The consultation predicted the FOS would resolve 196,000 complaints in 2023/24, the majority of which would likely stem from banking gripes with insurance in second place. It predicted pensions and investments would make up 18,300 cases.

Last month, FOS chair Baroness Zahida Manzoor admitted there was still "work to be done" to improve outcomes for customers.

Writing in the organisation's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022, she said the review was commissioned against the background of long queues that were causing unacceptable delays for all our customers, and a need to put the FOS on a financially viable footing. 

