WorkLife extends mental health support offering

WorkLife has partnered with ShinyMind and Wellness Cloud to extends its mental health support options for employees and working parents.

According to research conduct by WorkLife, 39% of employees are now approaching their employers with mental wellbeing concerns.

WorkLife clients will now have access to and be able provide employees with more than 100 interactive activities and resources through its partnership with ShinyMind, which was designed in cooperation with NHS workers.

Wellness Cloud provides one-to-one wellbeing consultations for employees across mental health and wellbeing topics, as well as a range of resources and a personalised mental health app designed to support life events and challenges, such as menopause, fertility, mental health, career development, and parenting.

WorkLife by OpenMoney commercial director, Paul Chedzey, said: "The last 12 months have been a huge test for everyone. We understand how tough it's been on resilience and mental health - the findings from our recent Small Business Monitor show just how challenging things have been for SMEs and their employees.

"Our response to what the Small Business Monitor exposed has been to build even more support into our employee wellness offer. We are extremely proud to have partnered with some amazing organisations in that endeavour."