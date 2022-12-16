FCA details expectations for life insurers during cost of living crisis

Following on from the ‘Dear CEO' letter published by the regulator in September, executive director Sheldon Mills has this week written to life insurance chief executives outlining expectations concerning the availability of information on protection products, supporting customers experiencing financial difficulties and operational resilience.

Mills highlighted these elements in the context of the incoming Consumer Duty, reiterating the regulator's requirement that firms "should have agreed their implementation plans and how they will maintain oversight of delivery by the end of October 2022."

Concerning the financial struggles currently facing consumers, Mills warned that insurance providers may record increasing volumes of protection policy lapses or cancellations and urged providers to be vigilant in monitoring consumer arrears or cancellations.

He went on the urge protection providers to understand the underlying trends that are causing arrears or cancellations, as well as providing necessary assistance where needed.

"We expect insurers to take a flexible approach to deliver a fair outcome for them," Mills wrote. "This may include offering flexible payment strategies or increasing premium holidays. Insurers should include consideration of our Covid insurance and premium finance guidance."

Mills said it was "essential" that providers ensure customers are given information which allows them to make "informed decisions" about their protection products and that insurers notify customers that immediate decisions concerning lapses or cancellations could have long-term implications, such as a subsequent inability to resume or attain cover in future.

Concerning product reviews that could result in higher premiums, Mills stated insurers should be cognisant of how this will impact policyholders who are "likely to be financially stretched in other areas."

"We have seen examples of reviewable Whole of Life products where premiums have increased significantly with little notice to customers. Communication to customers should be timely and must clearly outline the reasons for increases and the options a customer has," Mills noted.

One of the key pillars of the Consumer Duty is fair value for consumers. Within his letter, Mills told insurance leaders that the regulator expects providers to already be fully compliant with its PROD 4 rules concerning product governance and fair value assessment techniques, which would satisfy product and value elements of Consumer Duty.

In the face of increasing volumes of scams targeting financially vulnerable consumers, Mills acknowledged that many people will be unable to afford access to financial advice and that insurers should be signposting customers effectively to authorised sources of guidance: "Insurers should detect, report and disrupt scams and ensure anti-scam communications are used to protect customers where possible."

Mills concluded the letter by starting the FCA will "continue to monitor and scrutinise" firms where necessary, and that the regulator is also considering "options for consultation" on adapting its Covid-19 guidance for customers experiencing financial difficulties.