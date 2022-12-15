Bupa, YuLife agree dental insurance partnership for group clients

Bupa's dental cover will be made available as an option to include in group life insurance policies from YuLife for both new and existing clients.

According to the research conducted by the life provider, 50% of YuLife members cited dental insurance as the most desired product.

Cover from Bupa comprises access to dental practises throughout the UK and a dedicated appointment support line, unlimited treatments following a diagnosis of oral cancer and the ability to claim cash back towards preventative and unexpected treatments.

Sammy Rubin, founder and chief executive of YuLife, said the partnership reflects the provider's commitment to "boosting wellbeing at workplaces up and down the country."

"This partnership forms part of our vision of using insurance as a means of improving policyholders' quality of life by de-risking individuals through enhanced health and wellbeing support," Rubin commented.

Ann Stewart, head of Bupa Dental Insurance, added: "Employers can play an important role in encouraging good oral health and early prevention, and I'm excited to see this partnership implemented across a wide range of businesses in the UK.

"Bupa's own data shows demand for employee health and wellbeing benefits such as dental insurance are at an all-time high, with businesses recognising their value in attracting and retaining talent."