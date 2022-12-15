Bupa, YuLife agree dental insurance partnership for group clients

For new and existing customers

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Bupa, YuLife agree dental insurance partnership for group clients

Bupa and YuLife have announced a new partnership offering group clients the option to add dental insurance for staff.

Bupa's dental cover will be made available as an option to include in group life insurance policies from YuLife for both new and existing clients.

According to the research conducted by the life provider, 50% of YuLife members cited dental insurance as the most desired product.

Cover from Bupa comprises access to dental practises throughout the UK and a dedicated appointment support line, unlimited treatments following a diagnosis of oral cancer and the ability to claim cash back towards preventative and unexpected treatments.

Sammy Rubin, founder and chief executive of YuLife, said the partnership reflects the provider's commitment to "boosting wellbeing at workplaces up and down the country."

"This partnership forms part of our vision of using insurance as a means of improving policyholders' quality of life by de-risking individuals through enhanced health and wellbeing support," Rubin commented.

Ann Stewart, head of Bupa Dental Insurance, added: "Employers can play an important role in encouraging good oral health and early prevention, and I'm excited to see this partnership implemented across a wide range of businesses in the UK.

"Bupa's own data shows demand for employee health and wellbeing benefits such as dental insurance are at an all-time high, with businesses recognising their value in attracting and retaining talent."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Christine Husbands: How to ensure added value adds value

The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

More on Group Protection

Government employee health service missing group protection: GRiD
Group Protection

Government employee health service missing group protection: GRiD

'Disappointed' in lack of GIP and support services

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
Canada Life, WorkLife partner on group life offering
Group Protection

Canada Life, WorkLife partner on group life offering

For WorkLife clients

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 29 November 2022 • 1 min read
Employee productivity hit by burnout, depression and Long Covid: Vitality
Group Protection

Employee productivity hit by burnout, depression and Long Covid: Vitality

Data on productivity loss shows

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 29 November 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read