Women's health at work funding awards £2M for support initiatives

Sixteen organisations in the UK have been awarded a share of £1.97 million to support initiatives aimed at improving the health of women in the workplace.

The Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) Health and Wellbeing Fund is a joint initiative run by the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency, launched in 2018.

The funding has been announced following applications received by VCSE, with aims to help women to remain in or return to the workplace through and following pregnancy, pregnancy loss or menopause.

The theme of the fund for 2022 to 2025 is women's reproductive wellbeing in the workplace, to support organisations in offering holistic support to assist women experiencing reproductive health issues, such as menopause, fertility problems, miscarriage and pregnancy loss, menstrual health, and gynaecological conditions.

The recipients of the funding include a range of charities, community support projects, healthcare services and public resources, such as libraries.

Minister of State for Social Care, Helen Whately, commented: "We are supporting women experiencing reproductive health issues - such as pregnancy loss or menopause - to remain in or return to the workplace through the Health and Wellbeing Fund.

"We have already put women's health at the top of the agenda by publishing the first ever Women's Health Strategy for England, but there's always more that can be done.

"The contribution that the VCSE sector makes towards improving health and care is invaluable, and improves the health of thousands of women."

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, added: "The sector brings a wealth of understanding of the impact on people's lives, including those from disadvantaged groups, helping us provide positive support to even more women wanting to remain in and return to the workplace."

