Timpson warns of dangers associated with joint life policies

Speaking during the ProtectX Live session during the Protection Review 2022 conference, Timpson warned that joint life policies have been found to be contributing factors to both domestic and financial abuse.

The abuse often presents itself and occurs in the context of intimate partner violence, Timpson explained, which may involve control over a partner or ex-partners money and finances, as well as things that money can buy.

The UK insurance industry needs to realise that this issue goes beyond just banks, said Timpson, who stated that the UK insurance industry is falling behind in the rest of the world.

Timpson highlighted setting up joint life policies where one partner relationship is "completely unaware" of the policies in place and have not given consent to the medical information policies that have been set up on that basis, as a "real red flag".

Thinking about how to solve economic and domestic abuse problems within insurance, Timpson proposed working with the Surviving Economy Abuse Charity, to build a "robust" legal case for individual policies conducted for the right family mortgage and protection cases in the UK.

Timpson also suggested working with the Law Commission to amend insurance law to give the UK insurers permission whereby if economic abuse is a factor in a relationship, individuals will be able to split when it comes to joint policies.

Additionally, Timpson called for the insurance industry to mandate as part of professional development requirements that everyone working in the protection industry studies the economic abuse guide to help ensure that protection is written correctly and placed in trust when appropriate.

Timpson expressed that as an industry professional, "we have a role to play in tackling this and let's be clear, doing nothing is not an option. We are accountable and responsible, and the Consumer Duty requires us to protect our customers to foreseeable harms."

Commenting on why he chose to highlight the risks associated with joint life policies, Timpson told COVER: "The reason I picked this topic today is that are six days into the 16 days of action on domestic abuse that's been championed by the United Nations. One aspect and dimension of domestic abuse is economic abuse within the insurance industry."

"So many women are unable to split the policy or cancel the policy, even though the relationship is over. They still feel intimidated and to that, the abuse isn't for them ended."