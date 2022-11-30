FCA warns of unauthorised life insurer

Also trading as International Trust Union Bank

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
FCA warns of unauthorised life insurer

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning for customers against using Great Western Bank to obtain life insurance.

The regulator warned customers that the company is currently operating without authorisation and as such poses a risk to consumers it may target.

The firm also operates under the trading style International Trust Union Bank, which has a duplicated website. It lists contact addresses in London and Burnley on both sites.

When accessing the website, Great Western Bank portrays itself as a financial service offering life insurance alongside other general and home insurance cover, and banking and savings accounts.

The FCA warned: "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation. Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by us.

"This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong."

The regulator added that dealing with financial firms that are authorised or registered "by us gives you greater protection if things go wrong. If you used an authorised firm or registered firm, access to the Financial Ombudsman Service and FSCS protection will depend on the investment you are making, the service the firm is providing, and the permissions the firm has."

"If you would like further information about protection, the authorised or registered firm should be able to help."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Bupa trials mental health partnership with JAAQ

The Exeter to offer cheaper PMI options for customers

More on Whole of Life

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover
Whole of Life

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover

Alternative to plan trusts

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Reassured launches digital life insurance platform
Whole of Life

Reassured launches digital life insurance platform

Offers ‘buy now’ option

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 April 2022 • 1 min read
Whole of Life

Young adults lead life insurance buying surge

Up 18% during pandemic

Jon Yarker
clock 27 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read