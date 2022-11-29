The average age of IP customers over the past 10 years has dropped from 38 in 2013 to 36, with the average age of a claimant at 41, according to data shared with COVER.

"I'd like to think that the drop in the average age of IP customers represents a greater appreciation of the need for IP and awareness around the value of financial advice at younger ages," commented Katie Crook-Davies, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force.

"As an industry we continue to work to reach younger people with more relevant IP propositions and marketing, so it will be interesting to see whether the average age sits even lower in another 10 years."

However, the data also showed the average IP premium has risen to £27 per month compared to £22 p/m in 2013, while the average amount of cover has stayed largely consistent at £2,000 p/m.

"It's encouraging to see the average age of those taking out IP policies is falling," commented Rebecca Hill, head of marketing at Cirencester Friendly. "Over the last few years, we've noticed the younger generation becoming more aware of the need for protection.

"However, given the current pressure many people are facing on their finances, as an industry we need to be doing more to highlight the benefits and let people know the younger they take out IP the more affordable it is likely to be."

LifeSearch's data also showed that short-term IP (STIP) accounted for three in four policies through the broker, comprising cover for five years or less, with the remainder comprised of full-term policies.

Meanwhile, the average length of time a policy was in place before a claim was made also dropped, from 3.5 years in 2013 to 2.5 years.

"Short term IP provides an affordable cover solution for many, and it's clear that, with 75% of policies being short term, STIP is a popular choice with LifeSearch advisers and clients," added Crooks-Davies.

"This is an unsurprising result, but as always, we must find the right balance between some cover is better than none and delivering clients the most comprehensive solutions."