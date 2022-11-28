Legal & General forms wellbeing advisory board

The board will aim to help companies better understand the mental, physical, social and financial aspects of health and wellbeing issues which may affect employees.

The provider explained that the board will begin to target employee care for post-Covid-19 syndrome, which consists of long-Covid symptoms that extend beyond 12 weeks.

Other board members include, Louise Aston, wellbeing campaign director at business in the Community (BITC), Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, Laura Matthews, senior wellbeing consultant at Barnett Waddingham and Antony Brown, president at Onebright.

Also on the board is Beverly Knops, executive manager at Vitality360, Mike Tyler, co-founder of Fruitful Insights, Dr Julie Denning, managing director at Working To Wellbeing, David Newman, director at Form Health and Lawrence Cramer, people and culture director at Inspired Villages.

The board said it will aim to provide accessible and practical information on post-Covid-19 syndrome care including signposting, summaries and lived experience examples.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director, Legal & General Group Protection, said: "Our goal is to cut through the complexity and make it easier for HR teams and anyone involved in sickness and absence management to understand the key principles of any issue or challenge and know where to go and what to do to take positive action to address it."

"Through the work of the Wellbeing Advisory Board - an amazing team of specialists - we hope to tackle the challenges, evolving thinking to ensure that good work is therapeutic and viewed positively by intermediaries, employers and beyond; in short, establishing a wellbeing framework for today's workplace."