Employee benefits need to reflect values of modern youth

A report from employee benefits platform Amba has found younger workers believe the benefits they are offered should reflect their personal values on issues such as the environment, the community and the wellbeing of their colleagues.
Amba's Generation Gap: Understanding the priorities of the Gen-Z Workforce report also showed younger workers believe that employers should also share their values and are "far more likely" to research a potential employer's values and ethics before even accepting a role. Research carried out among 2,000 adults in full-time employment showed that nearly two thirds (58%) of workers across all age groups are considering leaving their current role as they don't believe their employer shares their values. While salary is still the most valued element from work, as cited by 73% of responde...
