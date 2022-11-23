Employee benefits need to reflect values of modern youth

Amba report shows

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read

A report from employee benefits platform Amba has found younger workers believe the benefits they are offered should reflect their personal values on issues such as the environment, the community and the wellbeing of their colleagues.

Amba's Generation Gap: Understanding the priorities of the Gen-Z Workforce report also showed younger workers believe that employers should also share their values and are "far more likely" to research a potential employer's values and ethics before even accepting a role. Research carried out among 2,000 adults in full-time employment showed that nearly two thirds (58%) of workers across all age groups are considering leaving their current role as they don't believe their employer shares their values. While salary is still the most valued element from work, as cited by 73% of responde...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Dina Bhudia: My life has always been about protecting

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2023: Full list of nominees revealed

More on Employee Benefits

Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality
Employee Benefits

Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality

New report finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace
Employee Benefits

Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace

"The key is to create a culture of support and inclusivity"

Sally Campbell
clock 21 November 2022 • 3 min read
Employers ramping up support for men's health
Employee Benefits

Employers ramping up support for men's health

Peppy research shows

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 09 November 2022 • 1 min read