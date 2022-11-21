Altus Consulting joins GRiD

Latest firm to join group

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Altus Consulting joins GRiD

Altus Consulting has announced that it is the latest firm to join the industry body for group risk, GRiD.

Through the membership, Altus will be able to benefit from GRiD's insights and understanding of legislative developments within the sector.

The specialist financial services consulting firm has over 150 clients, it helps customers understand how technology and regulatory changes can affect businesses.

By joining GRiD, Altus will benefit from networking opportunities within the group risk protection sector and be able to learn about any legislative and regulatory issues within the industry.

Mark Andrews, insurance director, Altus Consulting said: "We are excited to be an active participant in shaping and influencing the market as the industry continues to evolve."

"As a business with consultants rich in cross-sector experience, we continually drive key industry debate agendas and the shaping of policy. We firmly believe in industry-wide collaboration and look forward to getting involved with the other members."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, added: "I know that Altus' focus on technology will be of interest to many of our members who are looking to increase understanding how the industry can better optimise and streamline its processes as we move forward."

"We welcome members from outside of our immediate industry as they often bring new ways of approaching issues and tackling challenges to help us promote the uptake of corporate group risk protection benefits. We look forward to knowledge sharing in both directions with Altus, our newest member."

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers

More on Group Protection

Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers
Group Protection

Aviva offers Digicare+ to Group Life customers

App provides clinical health support

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 November 2022 • 1 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Katharine Moxham
Group Protection

The 25 Champions of Protection: Katharine Moxham

“I am persistent and I am relentless, I do plug away at things”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
Benefex Financial Solutions joins GRiD
Group Protection

Benefex Financial Solutions joins GRiD

Latest member to join

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read