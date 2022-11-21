Altus Consulting joins GRiD

Through the membership, Altus will be able to benefit from GRiD's insights and understanding of legislative developments within the sector.

The specialist financial services consulting firm has over 150 clients, it helps customers understand how technology and regulatory changes can affect businesses.

By joining GRiD, Altus will benefit from networking opportunities within the group risk protection sector and be able to learn about any legislative and regulatory issues within the industry.

Mark Andrews, insurance director, Altus Consulting said: "We are excited to be an active participant in shaping and influencing the market as the industry continues to evolve."

"As a business with consultants rich in cross-sector experience, we continually drive key industry debate agendas and the shaping of policy. We firmly believe in industry-wide collaboration and look forward to getting involved with the other members."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, added: "I know that Altus' focus on technology will be of interest to many of our members who are looking to increase understanding how the industry can better optimise and streamline its processes as we move forward."

"We welcome members from outside of our immediate industry as they often bring new ways of approaching issues and tackling challenges to help us promote the uptake of corporate group risk protection benefits. We look forward to knowledge sharing in both directions with Altus, our newest member."