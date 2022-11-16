Cost of living causes further wellbeing deterioration: LifeSearch

John Brazier
The cost of living crisis is causing levels of financial, physical and mental wellbeing across the country to deteriorate even further, according to the latest update to LifeSearch’s Health, Wealth & Happiness Index.

Commissioned with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) among a nationally representative group of 3,000 UK adults, the update for Q2 and Q3 2022 found a significant drop in financial, mental and physical wellbeing from the start of the year.

The Index calculated an overall score across health, wealth and happiness factors of 79.00 at the end of Q3 this year, the lowest level since Q1 2021.

The UK's happiness was the most impacted during the period, with LifeSearch noting this element dropped 8.3 points to reflect the growing cost of living crisis and the cost-of-living crisis and "national mourning for the Queen."

The report details the impact the cost of living crisis is having on financial wellbeing, with respondents stating that a rise of £128 in the cost of essential items per month would leave them struggling financially.

The average total fell to £111 per month for women and £102 p/m for those aged 18-34, while one in ten (12%) said costs are already causing them to struggle financially.

The majority of those surveyed (73%) believe they will be worse-off financially in the coming months by an average of £342 p/m, rising to £426 p/m among younger people aged 18-34.

Meanwhile, nearly half (45%) of adults are likely to use the majority of their savings and one third (33%) anticipate generating "significantly more debt" during the winter months.

Around one third (34%) of people said they will be unable to pay energy bills or will struggle to afford food, while one fifth (22%) will be unable to afford their mortgage or rent.

The index also uncovered people across the UK will be resorting to spending more time in the office to reduce heating bills, as well as using showering facilities at work or the gym.

Meanwhile, one third (31%) plan to reduce their outgoings, including insurance premiums, while 13% will freeze mortgage payments.

The impact of the cost of living crisis is also affecting mental health, with one fifth (19%) of adults thinking about the effect on their finances multiple times every day.

Commenting on the findings, LifeSearch chief marketing officer Emma Walker said the outlook for many people over the winter is "very stark," with significant number of people financially vulnerable to further rises to the cost of living, which "may potentially push them to their limits."

"Our study has shown that many are anticipating some dire consequences this winter as almost one in two British adults expect to exhaust all their savings and one in three will struggle to pay for food, with a fifth expecting to use a food bank," Walker said.

"It's no surprise therefore to find that the nation's health, wealth and happiness has fallen again on the last quarter as the cost-of-living crisis is not only hitting our wallets, but our health and happiness too.

"As a fifth of all adults think about the cost of living and their finances multiple times a day, it's no surprise that it's the key factor to why Brits' mental health has also worsened in the last six months."

