FCA seeks panel members for new innovation advisory group

First meeting in January 2023

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking to appoint members to its newly-established Innovation Advisory Group (IAG).

The IAG will be focussed around fintech and regtech, looking at the sectors' issues and opportunities for innovation.

The watchdog said the group will inform its approach moving forward and pass on "important public messages" - such as regulatory updates - to its network and members.

Several panel members are now needed for the group, which will meet for the first time in January 2023.

It is looking for stakeholders who wish to join for an initial 12-month period and is expecting expressions of interest from senior leaders including consultants, legal professionals, accelerators and academia.

Firms who require authorisation, including financial advice firms, may occasionally be invited to take part in various IAG sub-groups.

Topics

Hope William-Smith
