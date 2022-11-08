The insurer's Hidden Cost of Cancer report found that, on average, 78% of people diagnosed within the last two years have seen monthly outgoings increase by an average of £541, totalling nearly £6,500 per year.

Increased everyday spending as a result of the cost of living crisis, in conjunction with unexpected costs associated with cancer, has caused mental wellbeing to decline among 81% of people with cancer.

The report found that petrol to travel to appointments (38%), a change in diet (33%), new clothes required for changing body size (32%), energy bills to keep warm (31%) and hospital parking (30%) were the most common costs cancer patients face.

As a result of increased outgoings, four in 10 (39%) of people with cancer are having to rely on savings to meet costs, while a similar level (34%) are ‘just about managing' to pay essential bills.

However, more than one in four (28%) said a diagnosis meant they were no longer able to pay their bills.

Nearly three in four (74%) of respondents did not receive financial support from a critical illness or income protection policy, however, 57% of those who did said the cover "helped ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis."

Speaking to COVER, Zurich's protection director, Louise Colley, said that all of the identified unexpected costs of cancer were being compounded further by the cost of living crisis.

"We've known this for decades, that whenever you go through recessions you need that financial resilience and those conversations still need to happen. It's a more difficult conversation when you're budgeting and reviewing outgoings, but any amount of protection can only be a good thing.

"We see that with the resilience of our advisers and our industry that aside when we go through these times, we still need to have those really important conversations."

Launching today alongside the report, the Living Every Moment campaign aims to raise awareness of how hidden costs for those living with cancer impact everyday life, through a photography exhibition curated by and featuring images from British photographer Martin Parr and TV celebrity Merlin Griffiths.

The exhibition comprises photography captured by people living with cancer or who are in remission, to spotlight "the precious aspects of life that are given new significance."

Colley told COVER that the campaign was a "fresh approach" to highlighting the impact of cancer.

"It's a first in our sector that we've seen a virtual exhibition to capture life's most precious moments when people are going through something so difficult," she said.

"It from the eyes of the consumer who has been diagnosed with cancer in the last few years. Interestingly, with that, it's about a celebration, but it's also quite an emotive piece - bringing the emotion into the conversation to allow advisers to really resonate with and share those experiences.

"This is absolutely first and foremost about prompting and encouraging people out there to go for the screening, because the sooner you do it, the better it is - that's the primary focus."

In addition to the exhibition and report, Zurich has also produced a range of materials to help advisers discuss protection and cancer with clients, such as a number of case studies.