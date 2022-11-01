The challenger insurer's latest research, conducted among 701 financial advisers and published today (1 November), has found that more than half (56%) advisers believe the cost of living crisis will lead to fewer protection conversations with clients.

Around one-third of respondents said they believe the current trend of increasing numbers of conversations with clients about protection will persist.

Although two in three (62%) advisers said that they are seeing an uptick in the number of clients willing to talk about protection at the time the research was carried out (August to September), one quarter (24%) of respondents disagreed and a further 14% said they did not believe the Covid pandemic "ever had an impact on client willingness to talk about protection."

The cost of living crisis and rising mortgage rates were highlighted as the top two concerns among clients, according to advisers surveyed by Guardian, followed by a loss of income or being diagnosed with a critical illness. Covid-19 was the most significant concern among clients for just 8% of advisers.

Despite the ongoing economic turbulence, 82% of advisers said that they were not seeing clients actively seeking to cancel existing protection policies or reduce their premiums although the remaining 18% did state some clients had begun contacting them about this.

Meanwhile, two thirds (62%) of adviser said they are actively reviewing client outgoings due to rising cost of living.

Retention

Guardian also surveyed advisers on retention, with just under half (44%) of respondents saying they would not recommend that clients cancel their cover despite struggling with the cost of living.

A little over one in 10 (16%) of advisers said they would consider reducing premiums, while a similar level (13%) stated they would look at changing the client's mix of cover if they held more than one policy.

Meanwhile, 8% of respondents said they'd advise skipping inflation increases associated with clients' increasing policy and just 3% said they'd look to replace the existing cover with a cheaper type of policy.

Responses on retention strategies were mixed, Guardian found, with 53% of adviser firms stating they had a strategy in place to convince clients not to drop cover, adapted in line with the cost of living crisis. Of those, one in five (20%) respondents said their firm had adapted its strategy to the cost of living crisis, while 23% of advisers have not made changes to their retention strategy.

When advising clients that are struggling financially and are considering cancelling or reducing their cover, the majority of advisers say they advise it could cost them more if they cancel now and take out a new policy in the future (66%), it leaves them and their family unprotected (60%) or protection can make sure clients can pay their mortgage if things go wrong (57%).

Commenting on the findings of the research, Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director, Guardian, highlighted the confluence of financial challenges occurring simultaneously, comprising cost of living, mortgage interest rate rises and high energy prices.

"For advisers, if that wasn't enough, there's the additional pressure rate rises and lenders withdrawing products puts on the mortgage application process; as well as the implications of the Consumer Duty regulation," she explained.

Gillies said that this complexity indicated there was "no ‘one' agreed direction" as to how advisers believe the economic factors will impact on the protection space.

"Different clients will each be navigating their own individual financial circumstances in this new economic context. Advice firms will be looking at their own client base, business model, approach to protection, and processes, to understand how best to support their clients at this time," she said.

"What's clear is that it is certainly not a time to shrink away from protection conversations - clients need good advice now more than ever!"

Guardian sales director, Hilary Banks, will be discussing the findings of the research in more depth during the Cost of Living: The Market View session at the COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022 on 1 November.