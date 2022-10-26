Hunt's new fiscal plan delayed by two weeks

Now on 17 November

clock • 1 min read
Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delayed the date of his medium-term fiscal plan from 31 October to 17 November

The news comes just over a week after Hunt said he was bringing forward the twice delayed plan to Halloween. But since then, now former Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office and Rishi Sunak has been elected in her place.

Given the short space of time Sunak has been in office and the dramatic volatility the UK market has experienced since the previous Mini Budget, Hunt told reporters today (26 October) that it was "prudent" to delay the announcement.

He said the government wanted more time to review the numbers and ensure that the economic data was based on "the most accurate forecasts".

In a statement released by Downing Street, it said the plan "will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term" and said that it will be delivered alongside a full OBR report, which the Treasury confirmed.

Hunt said it was important that the Budget restored "economic stability and confidence" and showed "debt to be falling in the medium-term".

He said that the medium-fiscal plan will now be upgraded to a full Autumn Budget, which Hunt said he had discussed with Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, who he said "understands his reasons" for doing so. 

This delay means that the government's fiscal plans will now be announced after the Bank of England's next interest rate decision on 3 November, an order that Bailey had said was incorrect just ten days ago.

Topics

More on International PMI

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022: One week to go!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022: One week to go!

Championing Positive Change

COVER
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Nuffield Health launches Menopause Advice Hub
PMI

Nuffield Health launches Menopause Advice Hub

Offers support for each stage of menopause

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 October 2022 • 1 min read
AMII adds three new intermediary members
PMI

AMII adds three new intermediary members

Latest to join Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Martin Newman to deliver COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022 keynote
Adviser / Broking

Martin Newman to deliver COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022 keynote

Championing Positive Change

COVER
clock 13 October 2022 • 2 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies

“Advisers need to be the change we want to see”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 October 2022 • 6 min read
Cost of living crisis: Should the industry do more to protect employees?
Employee Benefits

Cost of living crisis: Should the industry do more to protect employees?

“Advisers need to do the digging and help their clients by signposting”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 October 2022 • 6 min read