One in four UK adults have low financial resilience: FCA

The latest Financial Lives report found that as of May this year 12.9 million UK adults, equivalent to one in four, had low financial resilience, defined as people who are in financial difficulty, or who could quickly find themselves in difficulty if they suffer a financial shock.

This was described as a "much worse" result than the results recorded in the previous iteration of the report, conducted in February 2020, which found low financial resilience among 10.7 million UK adults.

The report identified "a large jump in the proportion of adults who say they are heavily burdened by their domestic bills and credit commitments" as the primary factor for the increase. 7.8 million adults (15% of all adults) felt this way in May this year, compared with 5.3 million adults (10%) in February 2020, according to the FCA's findings.

The cost of living crisis was highlighted by the regulator as a key driver for the increase.

The FCA also recorded differences in financial resilience among demographic and geographic groups.

"Consumers who were female, younger, unemployed, working in the gig economy, renters, or in an ethnic minority group, were more likely in May 2022 to have low financial resilience or be in financial difficulty," the regulator noted.

Meanwhile, those living in the North West and North East regions were more likely to have low financial resilience than those in the South West and South East.

Adults living in the most deprived areas of the UK are nearly 7 times more likely to be in financial difficulty than those living in the least deprived areas, according to the report.

Commenting on the report's findings, Dr Matthew Connell, policy and public affairs director at the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), said the financial services industry needs to "build on what works."

"That includes insurers and brokers working in partnership with landlords to give those in social housing highly affordable and relevant home insurance, pricing products in a way that covers the landlords' expenses fairly and avoiding underinsurance."

Referencing the "Dear CEOs" letter issued by the regulator on 29 September, which set out expectations of insurance firms to help customers with the cost of living crisis, Connell challenged "regulators, MPs, Government departments and local councils" to make increased take-up of social housing a priority.

"We also challenge them to work with insurers, brokers, their trade associations and the CII to establish similar routes to market for tenants of private landlords," he concluded.