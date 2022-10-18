B&CE latest firm to join GRiD

B&CE specialises in life and accident insurance within the construction industry.

Through its membership, the provider will benefit from access to GRiD's research, claims data, training and consultation responses to better meet the needs of its group protection customers.

Sam Steadman, head of proposition, B&CE said: "This hugely respected industry body gives providers of all sizes a clearer voice in the marketplace, and we very much look forward to working with it and its many members."

Paul White, chair of GRiD added: "Our membership includes companies of all shapes and sizes, and we're all the stronger for it, with our resources designed to offer equitable support. We offer a very warm welcome to B&CE."