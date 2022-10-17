MetLife partners with US funeral planning and concierge service

John Brazier
Group protection specialist MetLife has announced a new strategic partnership with US-based funeral planning and concierge service firm, Everest.

Under the terms of the three-year, exclusive agreement MetLife will offer funeral support services through its group life insurance cover, which includes end-of-life planning services and support to help employee's families in the event of death.

It also incorporates 24/7 adviser support and assistance, online planning tools, a free will writing services and a digital vault that can store documentation accessible for those bereaved.

Dominic Grinstead, managing director at MetLife, said the partnership represents a "key part" of the MetLife's "growth ambitions for its group life proposition within the UK market.

"Against a challenging economic backdrop, there has never been a greater need for protection and valuable insurance and support for UK households," he commented.

"All too often insurance focuses on the claim payment but, through our partnership with Everest, we are pleased to be able to offer all our group life customers access to a range of support services extending beyond that financial transaction.

"This support, we believe, will be especially valuable for families at times of bereavement and loss as they face difficult emotional decisions which can often be compounded by challenging financial circumstances."

The partnership marks a first venture outside of the US for Everest, which will be led by chairman Mark Wood, who has held previous roles as chief executive of AXA UK and Prudential Europe.

"We are bringing Everest to the UK in partnership with MetLife, a truly innovative and passionate insurer," Wood said.

"This is a unique offering providing families with significant additional support during an incredibly challenging time. Through our partnership with MetLife, we are here to help people to organise their affairs and support bereaved next of kin through a period of grief. We want to give people time to grieve."

