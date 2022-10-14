Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor following Kwarteng sacking

Hunt, who has previously served as Culture Secretary, Health Secretary and Foreign Secretary, was confirmed as Kwarteng's successor this afternoon (14 October) and becomes the fourth Chancellor this year.

The news comes as Truss is set to announce yet another U-turn to Kwarteng's Mini Budget today, according to multiple reports. The now ex-chancellor left the IMF annual meetings early to return to the UK this morning.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng wrote in his departing letter sent to the prime minister, Liz Truss.

"When you asked me to serve as you Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right."

In her response, Truss wrote: "We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth."

"I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first."

The UK government is set to scrap plans to cut the corporation tax introduced in the Mini Budget. In his first parliamentary statement as chancellor last month, Kwarteng had pledged to scrap a corporation tax hike from 19% to 25% which had been scheduled for April next year by Rishi Sunak.

The corporation tax cut was one of Truss' major planks of her Tory leadership campaign. However, she is now set to revert her plans and the rise will go ahead as planned.