Employers failing behind on menopausal support

Research compiled among 504 HR decision-makers found that 17% of surveyed respondents believed their organisation was a "little bit behind" others in terms of the support they offered for the menopause.

A further 6% of respondents stated they are "way behind" other organisations, while 13% of surveyed leaders said that menopause support was not on their radar or even something they would be interested in offering at present.

However, for companies that do offer menopause support, 88% of those surveyed expect to be able to better retain staff of menopausal age.

Over half (55%) of employers have seen demand for menopause support increase in the past two years, while over a five-year period nearly two-thirds (63%) of employers saw an "increased appetite" for menopause support.

Offering support is particularly important as 38% of surveyed employers experience staff leaving their organisation due to menopause symptoms, according to Peppy. A further 64% of respondents said their organisation had experienced staff taking time off sick because of menopause-related symptoms.

Kathy Abernethy, director of menopause services at Peppy, explained that organisations are witnessing an increased demand for menopause support from their staff and "we don't see this trend slowing anytime soon."

"We have conversations with employers who might not have considered budgeting for menopause support in the past or thought their more general employee benefits provision was adequate; however, they now realise that they must prioritise this type of specialist support."

Abernathy reiterated that businesses are "directly affected" when staff take an absence or leave the business altogether because of menopause-related issues.

"There are clear benefits of providing menopause support for employers and their employees, as well as very real ramifications of not doing so. Menopause support is not a trending employee benefit or a fad that will disappear next year," she concluded.