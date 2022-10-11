MHRA funded to oversee digital mental health product standards

MHRA will use the funding to improve clarity around whether mental health products should be considered medical devices and the risk classification they would fall under, as well as a review of the current evidence base for these devices.

The funding, which was provided by health and wellbeing researcher Wellcome, will last for three years to "help improve regulatory certainty and safety" on digital mental health devices, which have increased in number in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Caroline Johnson, minister for mental health, said that while digital mental health tools can be useful to help build resilience and prevent problems worsening, "it's crucial these are regulated properly."

"This funding will help us to better understand these products and give us the tools to make sure everyone who uses them has access to safe, effective support."

Johan Ordish, head of software and artificial intelligence at the MHRA said: "There are a number of regulatory complexities in establishing when these products should be regulated and what evidence they must have to demonstrate safety and effectiveness."

"We need to make sure that we are able to answer these questions, to ensure that patients can be confident in the choices they make to support their mental health."

Dr Miranda Wolpert, director of mental health at Wellcome, added: "As an increasing number of people turn to digital tools for support with mental health problems, we believe that getting the right level of regulation is vital."

"One of the ways that we can encourage the development of tools that genuinely help and support as many people as possible will be through risk-appropriate guidance and regulation."