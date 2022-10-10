Lutine Assurance Services joins GRiD

Business protection specialist

Lutine Assurance Services joins GRiD

Lutine Assurance Services has announced that it is the latest firm to join industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Lutine provides business protection to UK firms and a range of support services through its proprietary Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

As part of its membership to GRiD, Lutine will have access to additional resources, including the GRiD training academy, research, pan industry claims data and networking opportunities.

Gary Bennett, commercial manager, Lutine Assurance Services, said: "Lutine has been active in the Group Life market for over three decades and in the past few years the pace of change has increased significantly."

"By joining GRiD, and maximising the membership benefits, Lutine looks forward to sharing best practice and raising the profile of essential protection products within the SME space."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, added: "We endeavour to continually increase the value our members get year on year, and it's great to see companies make full use of them. We offer a warm welcome to Lutine and look forward to working together."

