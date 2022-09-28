Only 7% of UK adults have critical illness or income protection

John Brazier
1 min read
Less than one in 10 adults in the UK currently have either critical illness cover or income protection, according to research from investment management firm, Charles Stanley.

A survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found that fewer than one in four people currently have a life insurance policy in place, while only 7% have either a critical illness or income protection policy.

Charles Stanley stated the results illustrated a "disturbing picture" of the UK populace's ability to absorb financial shocks, particularly given the rising cost of living and ongoing economic turmoil following last week's Mini Budget.

Of those that do have a protection policy in place, 18% of respondents would place their cover on hold to cope with increasing costs elsewhere, while 10% of those surveyed have already cancelled their life, health or income protection plans.

Women were found to be more likely to retain their insurance (43%), with men (34%) more likely to give up keeping pace with cost-of-living crisis.

Lisa Caplan, director at Charles Stanley, commented: "The findings of our recent study make for difficult reading.  At a time when financial education is inconsistent and many do not have access to professional advice, people just aren't equipped to manage the difficult months ahead. 

"As a result, many are resorting to radical changes to household finances in order to steady the ship -actions which could have long term ramifications for their financial health and wellbeing.  We urgently need to take steps to boost financial resilience now."

