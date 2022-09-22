CII launches career progression competency framework

The Professional Map allows individuals to assess existing competencies, identify future career pathways, better prepare for appraisals and development plans, and find learning solutions to fill existing skills gaps.

The CII stated employers can benefit from the Map by developing "standardised job specifications," design competency-based interviews and evaluation and prioritise skill development plans.

The Professional Map was developed with the support of more than 200 technical and regulatory experts and practitioners, learning and development specialists and follows Professional Body best practice.

The framework is the latest step by the CII to support young professionals in their career progression. It follows on from the endorsement of a two-year Insurance T Level course, offered to students by education company, Pearson, which launched earlier this month.

Peter Blanc, president of the CII and chief executive of Aston Lark, said: "At Aston Lark we are making plans to embed the new framework into our existing Learning and Development structures. It is so helpful to be able to describe core functions and competencies in such a professional framework so that staff can plan their career progression with confidence."

"Aligning our career development plans for staff with a professional map will help to bring opportunities for progression to life."

Alan Vallance, chief executive of the CII, added that forces throughout the economy, automation and changing consumer needs are remaking roles across the insurance and personal finance profession.

"The launch of the Professional Map demonstrates the CII's commitment to helping insurance and personal finance professionals develop their skills and knowledge at every stage of their career so that they can achieve their career ambitions and raise public trust in the profession," he commented.

"The Professional Map will become the ‘Golden thread' in what the CII offers - providing a common set of competencies that will enable alignment between professional standards and lifelong learning - delivered through world-class learning content, qualifications and membership."