Aviva widens critical illness cover for cancer and dementia

The insurer stated that the changes are designed to increase access to cover for policyholders diagnosed with cancer, dementia and mental health conditions across both its Core and Upgraded propositions.

Cover for prostate cancer has been upgraded to include a full payment to those undergoing surgery to remove the prostate, focusing on the impact of the surgery and aligning to current medical practice.

Prostate cancer had previously been excluded from CI cover but has now been added if treated via a prostatectomy.

Aviva will now also pay claims for less advanced forms of non-melanoma skin cancer as part of its Upgraded Adult cover under a new additional benefit definition

For dementia, cover has been made available for progressive deterioration of cognitive abilities, which replaces a requirement for permanent clinical loss before a claim is paid.

Other definition changes include the addition of pulmonary endarterectomy and the removal of the requirement for underlying disease (Core and Upgraded), the removal exclusions for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (Upgraded), and the addition of Necrotising Fasciitis as a fully payment definition (Upgraded).

For mental health, Aviva has widened its cover to include policyholders that are being treated at home for conditions, as well as inpatients.

In conjunction, Aviva has raised the upper limited on additional benefits payments for these conditions from £25,000 to £30,000 as part of Upgraded Adult plans.

Commenting on the changes, CIExpert noted that Aviva is the first insurer to change its plans in conjunction with the ABI's amended definitions.

"Aviva, which pioneered the twin plan approach, has been at the forefront of CIC innovation and these improvements have improved its position within the CIExpert quality tables," said Alan Lakey, CIExpert director.

Support services for those living with cancer has expanded through the DigiCare+ app, including a Cancer Care Guide developed in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support to provide advice with physical, mental and financial wellbeing, as well as a range of discounts on goods and services for daily living adjustments brought on by a cancer diagnosis.

France Bruce, managing director for protection at Aviva, added that the additions from part of an ongoing evolution of the provider's support services.

"As cancer is the most common reason for claims across our protection products, our new cancer support hub on our DigiCare+ apps will provide additional help to those customers diagnosed with cancer or living with someone with cancer," she said.