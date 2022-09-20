AIG Life introduces new child's critical illness tiers

Under the new structure, AIG's Enhanced Children's Cover policy will retain the same breadth of coverage as its previous Enhance Adult proposition.

Core adult policies now include the optional Core Children's Cover, which includes a reduced range of coverage and benefits, but also lower costs. Congenital conditions have been removed from the Core option, along with a number of Group 1 and Group 2 conditions, detailed in the table below.

Birth defect cover is only available within the Enhanced Children's Cover option.

Meanwhile, child death benefit has been reduced from £10,000 to £5,000.

Conditions removed from Core Children's Cover: