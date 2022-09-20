AIG Life introduces new child's critical illness tiers

clock • 2 min read
AIG Life introduces new child's critical illness tiers

AIG Life has split children’s critical illness (CI) cover as part of its Your Life proposition into two optional levels.

Under the new structure, AIG's Enhanced Children's Cover policy will retain the same breadth of coverage as its previous Enhance Adult proposition.

Core adult policies now include the optional Core Children's Cover, which includes a reduced range of coverage and benefits, but also lower costs. Congenital conditions have been removed from the Core option, along with a number of Group 1 and Group 2 conditions, detailed in the table below.

Birth defect cover is only available within the Enhanced Children's Cover option. 

Meanwhile, child death benefit has been reduced from £10,000 to £5,000.

Conditions removed from Core Children's Cover: 

Group 1 Conditions

pays lower of £50,000 or 50% of adult's cover

  • Loss of Two Limbs
  • Muscular Dystrophy
  • Permanent Dependence of specified severity
  • Spina Bifida

 

 

Group 2 Conditions

pays lower of £25,000 or 25% of adult's cover

  • Accidental Hospitalisation
  • Benign Spinal Cord Tumour
  • Bowel Disease
  • Cerebral Palsy
  • Cerebral or Spinal Arteriovenous Malformation
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Diabetes Type 1
  • Down's Syndrome
  • Edward's Syndrome
  • Hydrocephalus
  • Intensive Care - 7 days on mechanical ventilation
  • Osteogenesis Imperfecta
  • Patau Syndrome
  • Permanent Pacemaker Insertion
  • Severe Mental Illness
  • Severe Sepsis
  • Third Degree Burns - 5% or more of body/10% or more of face

Commenting on the changes, CIExpert director, Alan Lakey, said the changes bring AIG's Core Children's Cover more into line with similar levels of standard cover available in the market that do not include congenital conditions.

"Many advisers believe that consumers will increasingly favour cost over quality as their financial burden becomes ever heavier," Lakey said.

"CIExpert has always advocated quality over price but the reality is that any cover is better than none so value-for-money budget plans are likely to become ever more popular.  AIG's move will likely resonate with advisers looking for a value budget offering."

