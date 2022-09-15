Employers warn of expected financial difficulties for staff

Partners& research shows

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employers warn of expected financial difficulties for staff

Employers have warned that they expect to see increases in the number of employees experiencing financial difficulties this winter as the cost of living crisis continues, according to a report from Partners&.

The report surveyed more than 160 professionals and highlighted the expected financial challenges employees may face over the next few months.

Due to the financial crisis and rising inflation, Partners& revealed that one third of surveyed employers have already made (11%), agreed to make (3%) or are considering making (19%) financial support payments to staff to help alleviate their struggles.

Meanwhile, 25% of surveyed employers said they offer some financial education services, with roughly three in 10 (31%) "actively considering" introducing a similar service this autumn.

However, one in four respondents (25%) said they could not currently afford to make a support payment.

Steve Herbert, wellbeing and benefits director at Partners&, commented that despite support towards household energy costs from the Government, announced last week, it is clear that millions of working people are already in financial difficulties.

"This is primarily a problem for employees and their families, but it is also worth remembering that financially stressed employees are likely to be distracted and working at less than their maximum," Herbert said.

"While the appeal of a one-off payment is obvious, the reality is that the inflation crisis might persist not just through this winter - but perhaps as far as the middle of the decade," he continued.

"Most employees in the UK have never benefited from any formal education around money matters, and it is also the case that very few workers are old enough to remember the last time inflation was at the levels being seen today. It follows that most UK employees have no practical experience as to how to respond to this particular set of economic challenges."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

More on PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force
PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Used to alleviate menopausal symptoms

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read
AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team
PMI

AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team

Four new head of departments announced

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes
PMI

Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

Access to Radar Live pricing platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read