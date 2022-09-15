Employers warn of expected financial difficulties for staff

The report surveyed more than 160 professionals and highlighted the expected financial challenges employees may face over the next few months.

Due to the financial crisis and rising inflation, Partners& revealed that one third of surveyed employers have already made (11%), agreed to make (3%) or are considering making (19%) financial support payments to staff to help alleviate their struggles.

Meanwhile, 25% of surveyed employers said they offer some financial education services, with roughly three in 10 (31%) "actively considering" introducing a similar service this autumn.

However, one in four respondents (25%) said they could not currently afford to make a support payment.

Steve Herbert, wellbeing and benefits director at Partners&, commented that despite support towards household energy costs from the Government, announced last week, it is clear that millions of working people are already in financial difficulties.

"This is primarily a problem for employees and their families, but it is also worth remembering that financially stressed employees are likely to be distracted and working at less than their maximum," Herbert said.

"While the appeal of a one-off payment is obvious, the reality is that the inflation crisis might persist not just through this winter - but perhaps as far as the middle of the decade," he continued.

"Most employees in the UK have never benefited from any formal education around money matters, and it is also the case that very few workers are old enough to remember the last time inflation was at the levels being seen today. It follows that most UK employees have no practical experience as to how to respond to this particular set of economic challenges."