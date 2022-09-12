IPTF postpones Income Protection Awareness Week to October

In light of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week and the subsequent declaration of a Bank Holiday on 19 September for the state funeral, the IPTF has decided to move the Awareness Week to October.

A statement from the IPTF confirmed the postponement and said that existing registrations for all sessions originally scheduled for next week will remain valid. Delegates will receive an email with new links just before the lunchtime broadcast during October.

It also stated that the planned content and running order for this year's IPAW sessions will remain unchanged.

Launched last year by the IPTF, IPAW aims to raise the profile and grow sales of income protection, comprising a series of online keynotes, panel debates, case studies and presentations, the sessions will tackle various themes across income protection, covering mortgages, wealth advice, claims and underwriting.

