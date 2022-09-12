IPTF postpones Income Protection Awareness Week to October

New date of 17-21 October

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
IPTF postpones Income Protection Awareness Week to October

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has confirmed that its Income Protection Awareness Week has been moved to week commencing 17 October.

In light of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week and the subsequent declaration of a Bank Holiday on 19 September for the state funeral, the IPTF has decided to move the Awareness Week to October.

A statement from the IPTF confirmed the postponement and said that existing registrations for all sessions originally scheduled for next week will remain valid. Delegates will receive an email with new links just before the lunchtime broadcast during October.

It also stated that the planned content and running order for this year's IPAW sessions will remain unchanged.

Launched last year by the IPTF, IPAW aims to raise the profile and grow sales of income protection, comprising a series of online keynotes, panel debates, case studies and presentations, the sessions will tackle various themes across income protection, covering mortgages, wealth advice, claims and underwriting.

You can read all of COVER's coverage from last year's week here.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Value Added Services - Mental Health: Square pegs and round holes

Protection industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

More on Individual Protection

Oliver Jones, Sales & Distribution Director, National Friendly
Income Protection

Partner Insight: The new, young face of income protection

Following the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand from younger demographics towards income protection

Oliver Jones, Sales & Distribution Director, National Friendly
clock 12 September 2022 • 4 min read
PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase
Individual Protection

PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase

Scraps Health and Social Care Levy

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 September 2022 • 1 min read
PM Truss confirms £2,500 energy price cap to come into force
Individual Protection

PM Truss confirms £2,500 energy price cap to come into force

In place until October 2024

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 September 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read