Zurich launches intermediary portal for group life, income protection

John Brazier
Zurich has announced the launch of a dedicated intermediary portal for group life and income protection SME clients, Zurich Access Portal (ZAP).

The portal has been designed to broaden access to group life and income protection products for firms that employ between three and 250 staff, according to the insurer.

ZAP will offer access to instant quotes and alternative quotes options do not require information to be re-entered, while intermediaries can view, share and manage both their pipeline and portfolio of customers in one place.

Clients who obtain cover via the portal will also gain access to support services, including a Employee Assistance Programme, counselling, return to work help and rehabilitation for those absent through illness.

The application process supports e-signature processes including proposal forms, trust documentation and direct debit mandates. Customer signatures can also be submitted via their mobile device.

Chasing of customers, where required, is automated with intermediaries updated on all activity.

Other benefits include virtual GPs and health and wellbeing assistance, and access to the My Healthy Advantage and Thrive apps.

Cindy Warden, head of Zurich corporate risk, said: We've listened to what they've told us they expect from a portal and have built ours with this feedback in mind.

"It is easy to use and offers simple eligibility criteria and an intuitive user experience designed to help intermediaries process SME business quickly and efficiently."

